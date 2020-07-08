The new modular Innoket Neo Flex has the capacity to label both plastic and glass containers, as well as cans in all of the standard sizes

The new modular Innoket Neo Flex labeling machine. (Credit: KHS Group)

Filling and packaging systems provider KHS Group has introduced a new modular Innoket Neo Flex labeling machine to better meet the requirements of the customers.

Part of the Innoket Neo series, the new machine is provided with quick-change modules to better command all standard labeling techniques.

Featuring flexible design, the new customisable labeller can efficiently combine all individual modules to deliver better performance.

Innoket Neo Flex labeling machine delivers an output of up to 74,000 containers per hour

KHS has designed the new machine that can label both plastic and glass containers, as well as cans in all of the standard sizes. The machine has an output capacity of up to 74,000 containers per hour.

The Innoket Neo Flex provided the flexibility to use either as a single machine or as part of a production line. Its folding door technology allows to access carousel and individual stations a all times.

The new labeling machine, which features a simplified electronics concept, is installed with Siemens’ future-proof TIA technology.

KHS Flex series can be installed with two to four modules based on the machine size and respective requirements.

KHS product support worker Henrik Kahrmann said: “In the past there was a separate machine for each different labeling technique.

“This was optimized for its specific area of application but reached its limits when customers wanted to expand their portfolio, for example by adding self-adhesive labeling in combination with the classic cold glue method.”

Recenlty, KHS Group has introduced new eco-friendly can packaging system to better serve its customers.

The new tried-and-tested Innopack Kisters tray packer will allow systems supplier to wrap food and beverage cans in the paper.

KHS Group is engaged in the supplying of filling and packaging systems for the customers in the beverage and liquid food industries.