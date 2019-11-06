Based on more than 150 years of experience and a constant focus on core expertise, KHS is able to help customers achieve long-term social and ecological responsibility goals

Image: KHS is planning to erect a new production site and service center in Kunshan, China. Photo: courtesy of KHS GmbH.

KHS plans to build a new plant and service center in Kunshan, China. VIP guests from the local government and KHS Group attended the groundbreaking ceremony. The Kunshan plant project is a clear statement of the company’s commitment to China and its Chinese customers.

As one of the leading global manufacturers of filling and packaging systems, KHS has been serving the Chinese beverage industry since 1904. In 2008, KHS entered the China market with its first representative office in Beijing. Following the opening of its headquarters in Shanghai in 2014, KHS now intends to build a new plant and service center in Kunshan, enabling the company to respond more quickly to the local market.

Kunshan’s deputy city mayor, party secretary and head of Zhangpu attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the KHS Kunshan plant on October 17, 2019. The executive management board of KHS GmbH and CFO Mr. Martin Resch, Managing Director Mr. Thomas Karell from KHS Corpoplast GmbH as well as William Wu, KHS China CEO, were present and gave speeches during this milestone event.

With a total investment of around €10m, the new around 10.000 m² large factory will make engineering, production, logistics and service more efficient. KHS will be an important partner for the city of Kunshan and offer greatly enhanced support in the further development of the regional industry. Furthermore, the broad-scale plant will also help KHS expand its business within Asia as a whole. A continuous win-win situation can be expected for both sides involved.

“Kunshan is an attractive city for the beverage industry with skilled workers, well-developed infrastructure and widespread logistics networks for this kind of project,” said Mr. Martin Resch with great thanks to the deputy city mayor of Kunshan, Li Hui. “We are now able to produce a larger product portfolio including single blow molders, fillers, and labelers as well as in various block versions, increasing the expertise in handling entire line projects,” claimed Mr. Resch. “With our product range, KHS maintains its position as one of the global market leaders and a pioneer of filling and packaging technology. This also says a great deal about the innovative strength of the team in China.”

Mr. Thomas Karell with the representative of the management board of KHS China expressed great delight at launching the new factory at the ceremony: “All of the KHS Group’s knowledge and capabilities will be on show at our new location in Kunshan. Thanks to the use of innovative technologies, the production system being established will set new standards for productivity and sustainability.”

“Our goal is to improve the production efficiency of our customers throughout the entire life cycle of their engineering, providing state-of-the-art technology and services,” stated Mr. Karell. “The new plant in Kunshan establishes an important local basis to meet this goal, focused on our Chinese customers.”

Based on more than 150 years of experience and a constant focus on core expertise, KHS is able to help customers achieve long-term social and ecological responsibility goals. Willian Wu is full of expectations for the future of the Kunshan plant and KHS China: “We will combine economic success with socially and ecologically responsible behavior. Along with top technical performance, maximum sustainability is particularly close to our hearts.” He also indicated that KHS China is respected not only for its highly efficient products and systems, but also for its round-the-clock, local and on-site service which extends far beyond the commissioning of systems.

“KHS China now assumes technological and environmental leadership with solid and innovative German technology for optimum products and solutions,” emphasized Mr. William Wu. Looking to the future, KHS China will constantly strive to realize superior quality and ensure sustainable development in the Chinese market.