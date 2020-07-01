Few adjustments are required to the Innopack Kisters tray packer to be used for the wrapping of cans in paper instead of film

The KHS Group has added a further environmentally-friendly system to its portfolio. (Credit: KHS Group)

Filling and packaging systems provider KHS Group has introduced new eco-friendly can packaging system to better serve its customers.

The new tried-and-tested Innopack Kisters tray packer will allow systems supplier to wrap food and beverage cans in the paper.

The new technology offers an alternative to shrink film or wrap-around cartons

KHS’ new technology offers an alternative to shrink film or wrap-around cartons. It also enables to use less energy and fewer materials, helping to reduce cost compared to cardboard.

The existing machines can also be converted to the new setup with a few minor adjustments.

KHS packaging product manager Karl-Heinz Klumpe said: “Back then, this technology didn’t catch on, however, as paper was a cost-intensive raw material and wrapping containers in film yielded better results regarding stability.

“Our customers now want alternatives to the usual packaging systems such as film. These should be as eco-friendly as possible.”

The new type of pack will help replace shrink film or wrap-around carton packaging for transportation or sale on packs of 12 or 24 cans in the high-capacity range of up to 90,000 cans per hour, said the company.

Few adjustments have to be implemented for the Innopack Kisters tray packer to facilitate the wrapping of cans in paper instead of film.

The packaging cans in thinner paper needs a flat and stable corrugated card pad compared to a sturdy wrap-around carton or film packs on trays.

Klumpe further added: “When I think how much food is canned all over the world, with our paper pack we offer a useful alternative to conventional secondary packaging. With our system we can significantly help to cut down on the amount of plastic waste being generated.”

KHS Group is engaged in the manufacturing of filling and packaging systems for the beverage and liquid food industries.

In May, KHS Group invested €20m ($21.9m) to modernise its Juchostraße headquarters in Dortmund, Germany.