KFC unveils new modernised packaging, available early this summer. (Credit: Yum! Brands)

As KFC continues to grow, we are always keeping tabs on ways to improve our customers’ experience. Our latest innovation efforts have been focused on creating KFC’s new sleek, clean and modernized packaging that will show up in restaurants early this summer.

The new packaging reflects the brand’s identity with a more modern take on the KFC signature red and white stripes. It will feature reheating instructions – because KFC’s fried chicken is just as good the next day – and the brand’s iconic “it’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan.

The updated buckets will showcase a fresh “Fried with Pride” design featuring a story on the history of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken told in a way only the Colonel could tell it. KFC’s box meals and cups are getting a new look as well, to better reflect KFC’s famous bucket.

KFC’s updated packaging is a step forward in the balance of business growth and environmental sustainability, offering 100 percent certified sourcing of paperboard by either Sustainable Forestry Initiative or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), and four of KFC’s new packaging items are approved for labeling by How2Recycle.

