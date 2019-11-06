KFC will provide the new bamboo fibre poutine bucket in select restaurants across Canada in 2020

Image: KFC Canada will launch the new bamboo fibre poutine bucket in early 2020. Photo: courtesy of Yum! Ltd.

KFC Canada has unveiled plans to test eco-friendly buckets made from bamboo, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The fast-food restaurant chain is planning to introduce consumer-friendly bamboo fibre poutine bucket in early 2020.

KFC will provide the new bamboo fibre poutine bucket in select restaurants across Canada in 2020.

The bamboo is naturally anti-bacterial, 100% biodegradable and regenerates itself quickly when harvested

According to KFC, the bamboo is naturally anti-bacterial and 100% biodegradable, requires no pesticides and regenerates itself rapidly when harvested.

Claimed to be one of the fastest-growing plants in the world, the bamboo grows on average 24 inches per day and reaches to adult size within three to five years.

KFC Canada also noted that the bamboo packaging initiative is based on the commitments already achieved by the brand in the sustainable packaging field.

At the starting of this year, KFC Canada committed to source 100% of fibre-based packaging from certified or recycled sources by 2020.

The restaurant chain also intends to make all plastic-based and consumer-facing packaging recoverable or reusable by 2025.

KFC Canada innovation manager Armando Carrillo said: “The KFC bucket is one of the most iconic symbols around the world and has always been synonymous with our world-famous chicken.

“We’re proud of our sustainability journey and we want our customers to feel that KFC is dedicated to, not only providing Finger Lickin’ Good chicken in every bucket, but also delivering it in a way that our guests can feel good about.”

In July this year, KFC Canada announced that it has decided to avoid the use of plastic straws and plastic bags at its restaurant locations across the country.

The move will help KFC Canada to remove 50 million plastic straws and 10 million plastic bags from its restaurants, avoiding them from entering into landfills, waterways, and the communities in which the restaurant chain operates.