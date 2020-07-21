KFC Canada is planning to serve all poutine and chicken bowls in bamboo buckets by the end of this year

KFC’s new bamboo packaging. (Credit: CNW Group / KFC Canada)

KFC Canada has unveiled plans to use bamboo packaging for poutine and chicken bowls, as part of its sustainable efforts.

KFC intends to serve all poutine and chicken bowls in bamboo buckets by the end of this year, as well as plans to use these sustainable packaging for all its major buckets by the end of 2021.

The use of bamboo poutine buckets will help significantly reduce plastic waste

The use of bamboo poutine buckets will help KFC Canada to phase out 55 tonnes of plastic waste per annum. Currently, KFC’s other buckets are produced using paper pulp.

KFC Canada innovation manager Armando Carrillo said: “Bamboo is one of the most renewable and fastest-growing materials, is naturally anti-bacterial and 100% biodegradable, requires no pesticides, and regenerates itself very quickly when harvested. Bamboo is one of many ways we’re keeping harmful waste out of Canadian landfills.”

Since November 2019, KFC has been evaluating the performance of bamboo buckets in select Ontario and Quebec restaurants.

Last year, KFC pledged to eliminate 50 million straws and 10 million plastic bags from all restaurants. It also pledged to eliminate all non-recoverable and non-reusable plastic packaging such as lids, cups and cutlery by the end of 2025.

KFC Canada president and general manager Nivera Wallani said: “As a global brand, we have a tremendous responsibility to make a difference in the communities we operate in and to work collectively to make our planet a more sustainable place to live.

“While we are incredibly proud of this achievement, we have more to do – and look forward to innovating further to bring additional eco-friendly solutions to our restaurants.”

In July 2019, KFC Canada announced plans to avoid the use of plastic straws and plastic bags at its restaurant locations across the country.