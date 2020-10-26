KDP transitions the Snapple and CORE brands to 100% rPET bottles, which will help to eliminate the use of approximately 46.3 million pounds of virgin plastic annually

Keurig Dr Pepper is committed to a circular economy. (Credit: Holger Detje from Pixabay)

US-based beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is transitioning its Snapple and CORE beverage brands to 100% recycled bottles, as part of its commitment to a circular economy.

The move to switch the Snapple and CORE brands to bottles made of 100% recycled (rPET) plastic is expected to eliminate the use of approximately 46.3 million pounds of virgin plastic by KDP annually.

It is also equivalent of taking off 7,500 cars from the road for one year, reducing 35,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions, the firm said.

Keurig Dr Pepper is initially making its Snapple brand available in 16 oz. recycled bottles in West Coast markets, with plans to continue to launch in phases through early next year in the country.

CORE brand in 100% recycled bottles to be launched in early 2021

Additionally, the firm is planning to launch the CORE bottles made from 100% recycled plastic in early 2021.

KDP chief sustainability officer Monique Oxender said: “Transitioning to recycled plastic bottles for two of our key brands is a critical next step in Keurig Dr Pepper’s commitment to a circular economy.

“This important portfolio evolution enables us to offer consumers their favorite beverages, while meeting their desire for more sustainable packaging.”

According to KDP, 20% of the materials used in packaging across its portfolio of over 125 brands, is currently made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. Shifting to recycled plastic of Snapple and CORE bottles would increase by around four percentage points.

By 2025, the company aims to reach its goal of 30% PCR packaging across its portfolio.

The Snapple and CORE rPET bottles will feature a How2Recycle label, a standardised labelling system that instructs consumers on how to recycle the labelled bottle.

In July, Keurig Dr Pepper said it had committed to $10m investment over the next five years to increase the recovery and recycling of polypropylene plastic in the US.