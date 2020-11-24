The Keurig K-Mini and K-Mini Plus matte black coffee makers feature a minimum of 20% and 30%, respectively

The launch of new coffee makes enhances the company’s sustainability commitment. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, a non-alcoholic beverage company, has developed two new coffee makers using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

The new matte black coffee makers, named Keurig K-Mini and K-Mini Plus, feature a minimum of 20% and 30%, respectively.

The company said that the new coffee machines form part of the company’s sustainability commitment and improve its environmental impact.

By 2025, Keurig Dr Pepper aims to use 30% PCR content across its packaging portfolio.

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada president Stéphane Glorieux said: “The launch of these brewers represents a significant step forward in our sustainability journey as a company and our broader efforts to build a more circular economy in Canada.

“With Lavergne’s valued guidance and expertise, we have been able to reduce our use of virgin plastic, our energy consumption and our greenhouse gas emissions, while helping to give a useful second life to valuable materials that would otherwise end up in landfill.”

As part of sustainability efforts, the firm has been focusing on developing innovative solutions that create a new life and value for existing renewable sources of plastics.

The company partnered with Montreal-based second life plastic transformation firm Lavergne to develop and supply sustainably engineered resins to be used in Keurig K-Mini and K-Mini Plus in matte black.

Lavergne president and founder Jean-Luc Lavergne said: “We are pleased to collaborate closely with Keurig Dr Pepper Canada in our shared mission to make plastic manufacturing a more circular process.

“Importantly, we are already partnering with Keurig Dr Pepper Canada on the next phase, creating a complete closed-loop process that integrates recycled plastic from reclaimed Keurig coffee makers and turning them into new products.”

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is working on increasing PCR content in its coffee makers, including pursuing the inclusion of PCR in Canada and US markets.

Last month, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) commenced switching its Snapple and CORE brands to bottles made of 100% recycled (rPET) plastic.