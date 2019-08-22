Applications range from waterproof labels for liquids, jams and pickles, fire extinguishers, burglar alarms, chemical drums, fuse boxes and outdoor signage through to asset labelling, electronic and mechanical components and for cable marking

Image: Kernow Coatings has introduced high performance synthetic labelstock range. Photo: courtesy of Kernow Coatings.

Following the commissioning of a brand-new £2 million coating line in 2019, Kernow Coatings is expanding its already comprehensive range of over 2000 products to the self-adhesive labelstock market.

“The concept remains the same”, says Paul Dimery, Kernow’s Group Sales Manager. “We are bringing our world renowned digitally printable films to the label market by marrying them with a wide range of adhesives, from microsphere to marine and from emulsion acrylic to solvent in conjunction with a range of release liners. We have an exceptionally wide range of face stocks from whites to clear, translucent, colours and even metallic, including matt silver, ranging in thickness from 36 microns to over 300 micron. The result will be one of the widest and highest performing ranges of digitally printable self-adhesive label stock available on the market. As well as our standard self-adhesive product range, the variety of products available is limitless because we can create our own coatings. For example, we can colour match to any Pantone colour, and mix and match adhesives and release liners. In addition to this, we can also help customers design and develop new products and concepts using our state-of-the-art pilot coater and laboratory.”

The laboratory facilities are one of the most comprehensive in the UK:

8% of Kernow Coatings staff are involved in R & D

Full wet bench development facilities

Scale up pilot coating facilities on 3 pilot coaters to facilitate joint customer developments

A comprehensive test suite of digital printers across inkjet and dry toner print technologies

A world class climate controlled suite enabling comprehensive testing and product development to provide market leading layflat and static control performance

The ability to colour match to within +/- 0.5 Delta E.’

“Applications range from waterproof labels for liquids, jams and pickles, fire extinguishers, burglar alarms, chemical drums, fuse boxes and outdoor signage through to asset labelling, electronic and mechanical components and for cable marking. We welcome interested parties to contact us with their problems and projects, where Kernow Coatings’ 40 years of technical experience combined with its high performance products can be used to offer a new and unique buying experience.”

Source: Company Press Release