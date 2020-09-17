Lifoam announced the introduction of its Envirocooler-EVG technology in March this year

Kemp Proteins is set to replace EPS containers with Lifoam’s Envirocooler. (Credit: KEMP PROTEINS, LLC)

Kemp Proteins, a provider of gene-to-protein and monoclonal antibody development services, has selected Lifoam’s Envirocooler as a prime packager for its products.

Kemp Proteins will replace EPS containers with Lifoam’s Envirocooler-EVG insulation product as part of its sustainable efforts.

The latest move is part of Kemp’s commitment to implement environmentally friendly principles.

Lifoam new business development director Scott Dyvig said: “We’re proud to offer this sustainability upgrade option to environmentally-conscious companies like Kemp Proteins.”

Earlier, Kemp Proteins used standard expanded polystyrene (EPS) coolers for packaged temperature-controlled shipments.

EPS and Styrofoam are said to occupy 30% of the space in some landfills and take more than 500 years to break down.

In March this, Lifoam announced the introduction of its Envirocooler-EVG technology in six locations across the US, including Kemp Proteins’ home state Maryland.

The Envirocooler-EVG is an EPS cooler integrated with a bio-based additive, which enables to break down in a bioreactive landfill in four years without leaving microplastics.

Kemp Proteins CEO Michael Keefe said: “This simple change will result in immediate and significant reduction of our overall environmental footprint.”

“Most importantly for our clients, the Envirocooler–EVG material has the equivalent thermal and structural properties as EPS, so our important biological materials arrive at our client’s facility at the proper temperature.”

Kemp Proteins is said to work with Avantor/VWR under the BIO programme to include Envirocooler-EVG shipping containers in VWR’s catalog.

Lifoam is involved in the development and manufacturing of thermal packaging solutions for the healthcare industry.