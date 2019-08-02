Label convertor KEM Cards installed the Esko CDI Spark 2350 technology at its facility in Mumbai

Image: An official from KM Cards with Esko technology. Photo: courtesy of Esko-Graphics bvba.

India-based label convertor KEM Cards has invested in integrated Esko hardware and software solutions brings digital flexo process in-house.

The firm, which uses five narrow web flexographic presses at its plant in Navi Mumbai in the Indian state of Maharashtra, prints self-adhesive and wet glue labels.

Part of TM Enterprises, KEM Cards has now purchased the Esko CDI Spark 2350 flexo tools software for its in-house plate room for seamless plate making. It previously outsourced the plate imaging part of the pre-press operation to third party vendors.

Esko CDI Spark 2350 enables seamless plate making for KEM Cards

KEM Cards founder Haresh Rajani said: “There was a push from our clients to have an imager so that the complete digital flexo plate making process comes in-house.

“That is why we went for the solutions from Esko. Also, the market for analogue technology was shrinking. The decision to invest in an Esko CDI was very easy for us as we already had a high-quality plate making unit at our plant. The whole set up was a breeze.”

Rajani said that the firm enjoyed a marked improvement in quality and the ability to take on short notice jobs since the installation of the Esko’s technology.

He noted that the company is now completely independent of any other third party operator as the whole plate making process is in-house.

KEM Cards produces labels mainly for beer brands and pharmaceutical companies.

Rajani added: “In the case of half-tone jobs there has been a marked improvement in quality. For four-color photorealistic images the output is much better than that of the analog process.”

Esko said that the Esko CDI has not only make the flexo plate making process seamless for KEM Cards but also enhance its quality of flexographic printing.

Esko South Asia channel sales manager Murad Kalal said “The use of digital plates helps in shortening press set-up time due to the high and consistent plate quality. Digital plates result in less spoilage and longer cleaning intervals, which in turn leads to higher press utilization – and savings in the printing department.”

The Esko CDI Spark 2530 technology is designed to address the tag and label market, folding carton and small volume flexo plate producers in general.

Earlier this year, Esko has introduced Kongsberg C Edge upgradable cutting table for signage and corrugated packaging converters.

The new cutting table, which avoids costly reinvestment for customers, expands Esko’s Kongsberg digital cutting table range.