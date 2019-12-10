The purchase marks Kaplamin Ambalaj’s second platform from Fujifilm’s Onset X platform series

Image: Kaplamin Ambalaj has invested in Onset X platform to expand corrugated print production. Photo: courtesy of FUJIFILM Corporation.

Kaplamin Ambalaj, a Turkey-based packaging solutions provider and a unit of Çukurova Paper and Packaging Group, has invested in Onset X1 platform from Fujifilm to expand its corrugated print production capacity.

The purchase marks Kaplamin Ambalaj’s second platform from Fujifilm and Inca Digital’s Onset X series.

Kaplamin Ambalaj commissioned the first Inca Digital Onset X1 LT digital printing solution from Fujifilm in 2017 to meet customer demand for shorter runs and faster turnarounds.

The latest purchase, however, comes as the company sees increasing demand from customers for short run work.

The new Onset X1 machine has been installed at Kaplamin Ambalaj’s Prigo Digital Solution Center

Commissioned in late 2019, the new Onset X1 machine has been installed alongside the first Onset X1 platform at Kaplamin Ambalaj’s Prigo Digital Solution Center, near Izmir in western Turkey.

Fujifilm Turkey general manager Cengiz Metin said: “With the creation of its Prigo brand, Kaplamin Ambalaj has brought a breath of fresh air to the corrugated printing sector.

“They add tremendous value with their high quality short run and customised print, as well as other display and POS materials. They are an innovative company, committed to sustainable production, and we look forward to continuing to work with and support them.”

Kaplamin Ambalaj factory manager Osman Bozcaarmutlu expects the two Onset platforms when operated together, to enable production of 100,000m² of printed corrugated board per month at the facility.

Bozcaarmutlu said: “We entered this sector in partnership with Fujifilm and we continue to work and grow with them. The Onset can print to a wide range of substrates and we’ve found it to be ideally suited to printing to corrugated board. Fujifilm was therefore the obvious choice when we came to invest in a second machine.

“The Onset is a very operator-friendly printing platform, engineered for hassle-free, smooth operation.

“And this, combined with Fujifilm’s excellent service and support, both online and onsite, means that machine downtime is kept to an absolute minimum. The fact that everything works so smoothly gives us the confidence to keep investing in the same technology and brand.”

