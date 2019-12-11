The new packaging technology will help brands to fill a void in product education and transparency at the point of purchase

Image: Cannabis technology company Kanvas has unveiled new packaging technology. Photo: courtesy of Circ OD from Pixabay.

Cannabis technology company Kanvas has unveiled new KanvasAR packaging technology to deliver transparency and product authentication to the brands.

The new geolocation-enabled technology provides authentication, validation and education to the brand.

KanvasAR packaging technology will help brands to provide product details to the consumers, including plant origination, strain, flavour and effect profiles as well as geolocation-verified, state-approved purchasing locations.

KanvasAR packaging technology scans pre-defined indicators to validate and authenticate product legitimacy and purchasing location

Kanvas’ augmented reality solution is compatible with QR codes and branded markers of the brands. The technology scans pre-defined indicators to validate and authenticate product legitimacy and purchasing location.

The open architecture of the technology facilitates testing labs and approved third-party resources to educate consumers at the point of purchase.

KanvasAR features a landing page that offers a creative platform to the brands to address limitations in storytelling and brand awareness.

The geolocation-based authentication helps consumers to know that they are purchasing the product from an approved, licenced establishment.

KanvasAR allows educating consumers on the unique features of their flavour profiles, strains and potencies, as well as effects-based experiences.

With the help of new packaging technology, the brands can share Certificates of Analysis (CoA) that show all state-regulated test results, including heavy metals and pollutants.

The company is exhibiting its newest packaging technology at this year’s MJBizCon event in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is being held from 11 to 13 December.

Kanvas operations director Renée Starow said: “As the industry continues to navigate evolving legislation and strict retail policies, we are excited to partner with brands to deliver a packaging solution that enables trust, clarity and creativity at the consumer level in an elevated, highly-customizable solution.

“Many brands struggle at point of purchase with offering the transparency and education consumers want in their buying experience. Our geolocation-enabled augmented reality platform is an immersive experience that enables consumers to feel confident about their purchase.”

Kanvas’ software and hardware platform enabled to launch temperature-controlled dosing technology and heating profiles that precisely deliver better vaporising experiences for legal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) consumers.

