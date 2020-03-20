Hippo Premium Packaging offers packaging and branding solutions to the cannabis and hemp industries

Hippo Premium Packaging has been selected by KacePack as its distributor to better serve the customers in the US.

With Hippo’s significant presence in major markets and KacePack’s development team in Asia, the two firms can offer advanced packaging solutions to the customers in the North American cannabis market.

Hippo co-founder and COO Julia Gosnell said: “We are happy to be named the first distributor of KacePack in the United States.

“This step will strengthen our supply chain so that we can continue to provide our clients with beautiful packaging solutions during these especially challenging times.”

KacePack offers packaging solutions to the customers in the cannabis, wine and spirits industries. It works with some of the major cannabis brands in North America.

With advanced manufacturing capabilities and in-house engineering and design teams, KacePack’s CR compliant product portfolio ranges from tins to glass to various plastics.

KacePack sales vice president JP Papaioannou said: “Hippo’s management team impresses us with their professionalism, ability to generate consumer interest, and deepen customer loyalties. We are excited to work together and produce packaging solutions that will delight our customers.”

In June 2019, Hippo announced that it developed a new pre-roll container for ABV Cannabis. Hippo’s team has worked with Boveda, a US-based manufacturing company, for the development of an advanced protective packaging system.