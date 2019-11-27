The new 10-colour Bobst M1 inline press has been commissioned at Juih Tay’s undisclosed facility in Thailand

Image: Officials from Bobst and Juih Tay. Photo: courtesy of BOBST.

Juih Tay, a Thailand-based letterpress converter for labels, has invested in a narrow-web Bobst M1 inline UV flexo printing and converting press to diversify its production.

Juih Tay is engaged in manufacturing and producing all kinds of stickers and labels for a variety of industries and products including food, cosmetics, tires, and cars.

The company operates different kinds of printing technologies including silkscreen, rotary, and letterpress equipment at its manufacturing plant.

The new 10-colour M1 machine, which has been commissioned at Juih Tay’s undisclosed facility in Thailand, features inline units including cold foil stamping, printing on the adhesive (stickers), coating of varnishes and lacquers, as well as die-cutting for the production of labels in a single pass.

Bobst M1 press will allow Juih Tay to meet customer demands for higher quality output

Juih Tay will use the Bobst M1 inline press with 370mm web width to meet the customer demands for higher quality output and short turnaround times.

Juih Tay owner John Liao said that the company decided to invest in a more efficient machine with short setup and fast changeovers times and minimum waste.

The Bobst M1 press also features assisted pre-register setting and the PrintTutor cameras installed on every print unit.

Liao added: “Through the press automation there is little margin for human error. There is little need for the operator to adjust the register at speed variation, because the press brings it automatically in register, one color after the other and keeps the register during all stages of production. Waste at job changeover averages 30 meters, which is excellent.”

Bobst South East Asia Business Unit Web-fed zone business director Sebastien Geffrault said: “Customers can access the production data from remote devices, such as smart phones, or PC anytime and they can use the information to further increase efficiency.”

In October this year, Bobst has introduced new CI flexo press, dubbed VISION CI, to offer efficient, consistent and cost-effective print production.