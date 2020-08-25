Digital One press has been purchased by JTAPE for the printing of personalised face shields and expanding its PPE product range

The new Mark Andy Digital One press has been installed to produce personalised face shields that are both CE and FDA approved. (Credit: Mark Andy)

UK-based masking products manufacturer JTAPE has installed Mark Andy’s Digital One press to boost its printing capabilities.

JTAPE has purchased the Digital One press for the printing of personalised face shields, as well as expand their PPE product range.

According to the company, a 60 x 300mm image is printed directly onto the clear section of the visor with user instruction QR code.

The CE mark confirmed that the product is in line with the regulatory requirements for PPE use in the EU. It also has Face Shield FDA Product Listing for approved use in the US.

JTAPE is providing flexibility to customers to select one of its designs or provide their own design or logo to better promote their brand.

Mark Andy sales manager Paul Macdonald said: “We were delighted to be able to assist JTAPE at such short notice and our Digital One is an ideal machine for their specific application – it’s easy to use and produces high-quality print from its toner-based engine.”

JTAPE is manufacturing a range of PPE and safety products due to Covid-19 pandemic

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, JTAPE has shifted its focus on producing a range of new PPE and safety products for medical, business and personal use applications.

JTAPE is currently manufacturing and supplying face shields, face masks, hazard tape, distancing stickers and clear surface protection film to customers in different industries.

The company has also provided specially branded face shields for Mark Andy’s employees to wear when onsite and on customers’ premises.

JTAPE owner Oliver Jevons said: “We were looking for a simple, quick and practical solution that offered a high print quality to match that of our face shields and other products.

“Mark Andy was able to supply and install the Digital One press straight away and we were in production the same day.”

Founded in 2003, JTAPE manufactures and produces 50 individually designed products for use in automotive, marine, aerospace, construction, industrial, rail, trade and creative sectors across the worldwide markets. The company conducts operations in Asia and the US, in addition to the UK.

In May this year, Mark Andy added new converting features to the Digital Pro product line, which includes Digital Pro 1 roll to roll solution and Digital Pro 3 inline digital hybrid press with a single flexo station and die-cutting.