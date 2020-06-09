Jones Healthcare will install the new Uhlmann blister packaging line at its Brampton facility

Jones Healthcare has invested in two-lane Uhlmann blister packaging line. (Credit: Jones Healthcare Group)

Jones Healthcare Group, a provider of advanced packaging and medication dispensing solutions, has purchased a new fully integrated two-lane Uhlmann blister packaging line to boost its production capabilities.

Jones Healthcare will install the new line at its Brampton facility in Canada. The new equipment is expected to commence operations in early next year.

Jones packaging services senior vice president Marty Quesnel said: “Our new line offers the highest quality, productivity and flexibility for blister packaging in a Health Canada and FDA-registered facility, including a full serialization and aggregation solution for prescription medicines.”

The company has invested in automated equipment to enhance its capacity to better meet the increasing demand from the customers.

Uhlmann blister packaging line also enables Jones Healthcare to produce unique blister combinations, as well as deal with more complex pharmaceutical dosage forms and regimes.

The new automated line includes two-lane B 1440 blister machine and C 2305 cartoner

The automated line, which is fully compliant with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), features two-lane B 1440 blister machine and C 2305 cartoner. It is also provided with end-of-line stretch-wrapping and bundling capabilities.

Uhlmann equipment has the capacity to deal with multi-product blistering for more complex dosing regimens and multi-product cartoning for combination packs.

The line is also incorporated with a range of forming and lidding films such as PVC, Alu+Alu and child-resistant formats. It is also compatible with multiple products and carton formats.

Jones president and CEO Ron Harris said: “Now more than ever, our pharmaceutical customers look to us to manage more of their packaging process. This helps them meet unprecedented demand for over-the-counter headache, cold and other respiratory products for our communities, while also pivoting resources to support the pandemic response.”

“Our ongoing investment in services and capabilities ensures healthcare companies can continue to count on us as a reliable, resilient supply chain partner.”

In May, Jones Healthcare purchased custom-built Koenig & Bauer Rapida 106 eight-colour press to enhance its production capacity.