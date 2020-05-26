JohnsByrne designed the new reusable 6-piece face shield featuring adjustable sizing for first responders

The new reusable face shield is designed for first responders to support the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. (Credit: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay)

Packaging and custom print company JohnsByrne has designed protective face shields for essential workers and first responders to support the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm said it is using innovation and manufacturing capabilities to design and manufacture what it claims to be much-needed reusable, protective face shields.

JohnsByrne’s new 6-piece face shield design features adjustable sizing as well as a band cover for added comfort for users.

JohnsByrne Company president and CEO Corey Gustafson said: “Seeing media reports of a lack of PPE, our structural design team got to work on a few 3D printed prototype options. We vetted and streamlined the concepts, and realized we had a best-in-class solution that we could manufacture.

“It’s fulfilling to make an immediate difference in a time of need. We are fortunate to be able to apply our passion and innovation, and rise to the occasion in this global fight.”

JohnsByrne donates protective face shields to Village of Niles first responders

The company said it has donated a portion of its reusable protective face shields to the local Village of Niles first responders including the Village’s Police, Fire, and Administration Departments in Illinois, US.

The face shields, which are said to be easy-to-clean and sanitize, have also been donated by the firm to Saint Anthony Hospital of Chicago, among others in Illinois.

JohnsByrne is engaged in manufacturing paperboard packaging. It provides folding carton, speciality packaging, point-of-sale and high impact direct mail solutions.

The company serves customers in a variety of industries including health & beauty, nutraceuticals, wine & spirits, automotive, financial among others.

