Burrows, a Novolex brand, will use the grant to support part of its investment for growth at its food-packaging manufacturing plant at 2000 Commerce Center Drive in Franklin and 101 Commerce Drive in Mount Vernon

JobsOhio has provided Burrows with a $400,000 grant to invest in new machinery, equipment and infrastructure at its manufacturing plants in Franklin and Mount Vernon, Ohio. (Credit: PRNewswire / Novolex)

JobsOhio has provided Burrows with a $400,000 grant to invest in new machinery, equipment and infrastructure at its manufacturing plants in Franklin and Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Burrows, a Novolex® brand, will use the grant to support part of its investment for growth at its food-packaging manufacturing plant at 2000 Commerce Center Drive in Franklin and 101 Commerce Drive in Mount Vernon. More than 300 employees work at these facilities.

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion.

“We want to thank JobsOhio for this grant to bolster our successful operations in Ohio,” said Jeff Hall, Vice President of Manufacturing for Novolex Burrows and DeLuxe™ divisions. “The grant will allow us to invest in important technology and infrastructure to create even more innovative products. The state of Ohio is an outstanding partner for business, with leaders who promote investments that benefit both local communities and the state economy. We are proud of our Ohio manufacturing legacy and look forward to many more years of success here.”

Burrows makes a variety of packaging products for some of the world’s leading casual-dining and quick-service restaurants.

“Burrows has long been an important part of the Franklin and Mount Vernon communities, and we are excited to partner with the company as it invests in the competitiveness and future growth of its Ohio facilities,” said J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio. “We know Burrows and Novolex values Ohio’s business-friendly environment and the Columbus region’s commitment to creating a place where companies can thrive.”

Continuously working to develop new products, Burrows has a long tradition of creating innovative solutions to meet customers’ needs. Novolex, an industry leader in packaging and foodservice products, purchased the Packaging Division of Burrows Packaging Corp. in 2016.

“We are proud to have a premier company like Novolex be such an important part of our community and state,” said Ohio state Rep. Rick Carfagna, whose district includes Mount Vernon. “This is the exact kind of business that we want to keep — and help grow — in Ohio.”

Added Sen. Steve Wilson, whose district includes Franklin: “Today’s announcement is fantastic news. This grant will be a huge benefit not only to Novolex but to Warren County and the 7th State Senate District.”

Source: Company Press Release