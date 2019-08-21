The one-week meal delivery packaging is 30% smaller with the use of KTM’s Green Cell Foam insulation that is 100% compostable and water soluble

Image: Jenny Craig has launched enhanced programme that features compostable packaging. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Jenny Craig.

Weight loss and weight management company Jenny Craig has introduced enhanced programme, which features compostable packaging, concierge service, menu customisation and new delivery schedules.

The new Jenny Craig Cares programme is comprised of a one-week delivery option to minimise the amount of storage required and waste produced with each order.

The one-week meal delivery packaging is said to be 30% smaller with the use of KTM Industries’ Green Cell Foam insulation, which is 100% compostable and water soluble.

Green Cell Foam compostable insulation

Green Cell Foam compostable insulation can dissolve in freshwater or seawater, enabling to place small pieces in the sink that safely melt down the drain.

KTM’s compostable insulation can also be placed in a bucket of water to sit overnight, helping to create an ideal plant food mixture. It burns cleanly and safely in fireplaces, firepits and power plants.

Jenny Craig’s outer box is completely recyclable. It is also saving over 770 trees per year by adapting smaller delivery box.

Jenny Craig CEO and president Monty Sharma said: “We recognize that today’s consumers seek brands that offer convenient, personalized and earth-friendly options, and we are committed to delivering all three. With our Jenny Craig Cares program, we seek to not only improve people’s lives but also improve the environment.

“With more than 35 years of experience helping members achieve better health, Jenny Craig is proud to introduce these new enhancements that further underscore our dedication to effective weight loss with the consistent help of a personal consultant.”

Jenny Craig’s programme offers nutritionally-balanced menus, including around 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists, and professional chefs.

Its one-on-one consultations provide personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as fresh and free additions that helps with satiety.

Earlier this month, Toronto-based NIKU Farms selected Green Cell Foam as shipping material, as part of its sustainable efforts.