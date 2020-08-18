Jelmar has incorporated a sleek, modern and bright design to the CLR product line to reimagine its classic style

Jelmar has unveiled new packaging for CLR product line. (Credit: PRNewswire / Jelmar)

Household cleaning products provider Jelmar has unveiled new packaging for CLR product portfolio, in a bid to better promote the brand.

The company has also renamed several products to reflect the broadness of the product line, in addition to the launching of new packaging.

Jelmar has integrated a sleek, modern and bright design to the CLR line of products to reimagine its classic style.

Jelmar has strategically selected packaging to bring the new CLR positioning to life through design

The company has strategically selected packaging to bring the new CLR positioning to life through design, helping to better focus on the brand’s vision and personality.

According to Jelmar, the recent acquisition of the now-named CLR Sports Stain Remover and the launch of newer products such as the now-named CLR Fresh & Clean Garbage Disposal, as well as the redesigned packaging will enable consumers to distinguish the products’ use-case.

The company is offering products under four key usage categories, including Routine Clean, Refresh & Renew, Multi-Use, Prevent & Protect.

In addition, the redesigned label continues to feature the EPA Safer Choice label to illustrate the products that are EPA Safer Choice Program approved, said the company.

Jelmar CEO and president Alison Gutterman said: “With close to 40 years as a household staple, CLR has come to be a brand that people know and love.

“While staying true to our core values of efficacy and uncompromising clean, we want to show our customers that we are always innovating the CLR brand. The historic green and orange packaging is recognized by many, and our new design perfectly draws from our rich heritage.”

