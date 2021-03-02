AutoCoding's central command software solution integrates and automates the use of in-line packaging devices, such as coders, scanners, labelers, and checkweighers, reducing manual inspection and downtime for line configuration

JBT Corporation acquires AutoCoding Systems. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food and beverage industry, announced today it acquired AutoCoding Systems Ltd., a leading provider of software solutions for the automated set-up and control of end-of-line packaging devices. AutoCoding extends JBT’s capabilities in packaging line equipment and associated devices, including coding and label inspection and verification. The company is headquartered near Runcorn, U.K., with additional operations in the U.S. and Australia, and generates approximately $7 million in annual revenue.

AutoCoding’s central command software solution integrates and automates the use of in-line packaging devices, such as coders, scanners, labelers, and checkweighers, reducing manual inspection and downtime for line configuration. While AutoCoding is scalable across JBT FoodTech’s diverse end markets, it provides a particularly strategic fit with JBT’s Proseal business where its tray sealing equipment begins the end-of-line process.

“AutoCoding’s offering embodies JBT’s broader mission to make better use of the world’s precious resources by providing a solution that substantially enhances our customers’ success. AutoCoding helps its customers reduce food waste, ensure complete and accurate food packaging information, and facilitate traceability and food safety,” said Brian Deck, JBT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The acquisition also expands our capabilities in the large and growing global market for in-line coding and inspection solutions, which includes hardware and software for food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical customers.”

The purchase price was approximately $17 million, before customary post-closing adjustments. After transaction-related costs and purchase price accounting associated with the acquisition, the transaction is expected to negatively impact GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.01 to $0.02 in 2021.

Source: Company Press Release