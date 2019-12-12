The international packaging award is, after a thorough assessment, awarded by a jury of representatives of the WPO and the International Packaging Press Organisation

Image: JASA’s bag-2-paper has secured WorldStar Packaging Award 2020. Photo: courtesy of JASA Packaging Solutions.

We are more than proud; our innovative Bag-2-Paper™ has won another prestigious award. After the Dutch Packaging Award 2019, our sustainable paper packaging solution has won the WorldStar Packaging Award 2020

Since 1970, the World Packaging Organization (WPO) has been presenting global awards. The organization was founded in 1968 to achieve its goals:

promote the development of packaging technology, science, access, and engineering;

contribute to the development of international trade;

promote education and training in packaging.

The organization is a worldwide respected name in the packaging industry, and the WorldStar Competition is one of WPO’s most significant events.

The international packaging award is, after a thorough assessment, awarded by a jury of representatives of the WPO and the International Packaging Press Organisation. A jury assesses per category which packaging excels and classifies as the most innovative.

One of the winners in the Food category is JASA’s Bag-2-Paper™! What an honor! The WorldStar Packaging Award website mentions, among other things, the innovation on a decades-old packaging machine, establishing the Bag-2-Paper™ as a durable and revolutionary packaging machine. Exactly why we at JASA developed the Bag-2-Paper™.

Paper bags are the logical, sustainable replacement for plastic packaging. Our packaging is made of 100% paper*, without plastic coating, while the package is closed without sealing, thus delivering a real revolution in sustainable packaging!

2019 has not come to an end yet, while 2020 already starts successfully for JASA by winning this award! We are incredibly proud that we have won an award for the second time with our innovative packaging.

We look forward to the presentation of the WorldStar Packaging Award 2020 for which we will be present in Düsseldorf on May 8th, 2020. Keep an eye on our social media channels and our website for news and photos of the award ceremony!

Source: Company Press Release