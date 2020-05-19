With good reason, the Bag-2-Paper™ already won multiple awards. This innovative paper packaging repeals the film-sealing practice and instead uses a labeling technique to close the bag

JASA has secured bronze WordStar Sustainability Award. (Credit: JASA Packaging Solutions)

JASA is fully committed to a sustainable world. One of the innovations showing that pledge is our paper packaging Bag-2-Paper™. This packaging won prizes before, and now, after winning the NL Packaging Award 2019 and the WordStar Packaging Award 2020, it won another award! Actually, we already knew we were among the winners, and now it is officially announced; JASA is the proud winner of the bronze medal of the WordStar Sustainability Award 2020!

With good reason, the Bag-2-Paper™ already won multiple awards. This innovative paper packaging repeals the film-sealing practice and instead uses a labeling technique to close the bag. Next to sustainability, this method comes with another big advantage: speed. Our JASA machines pack at high speed. On top of that, these machines are energy-efficient since heat is not applied to seal the bags. All of this makes this method of sustainable packaging a great success.

For JASA, it does not stop at the Bag-2-Paper™. With innovation as a high priority, JASA is continuously striving to be the forerunner in its field. Also, in the field of paper packaging JASA obtained a unique market position. Paper-Vento®, Semoulin Packaging, cartoPaper, all paper packaging on today’s market -with or without sealing- can be processed smoothly on JASA’s vertical packaging machines. JASA already realized dozens of projects with paper packaging and has even more on order.

Companies and consumers both look for environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Paper is a fantastic sustainable alternative for plastic. Paper absolutely is one of the most sustainable packaging materials: recyclable and renewable, and has the highest recycling percentage over the past few years. A paper packaging radiates sustainability, today’s consumer’s preferred choice. Unilever’s research shows that a third of all consumers decide which brand they buy products from is based on the product’s sustainability. This renders paper packaging not only good for our environment but also very good for your business. By presenting your products in eco-friendly packaging, you show your commitment to sustainability and quality.

The award given to the Bag-2-Paper™ is prestigious, to say the least. Ever since 1970, the World Packaging Organization (WPO) grants awards to companies worldwide. The WPO organization was founded in 1968 with the purpose to:

Promote the development of packaging technology, science, access, and engineering;

Contribute to the development of international trade;

Stimulate education and training in packaging.

The organization is famed worldwide in the packaging industry, the WordStar competition is one of the main events of the WPO. This international award for packaging is only granted after stringent assessment by the WPO jury, which is formed in cooperation with the International Packaging Press Organization. The jury determines which packaging excels per category and which stands out as the most innovative.

We are insanely proud to have won an award for the third time in a row, with our innovative packaging. Pierre Pienaar comments on the award ceremony:

“during Interpack 2021, on February 26th, a special ceremony takes place to hand over the special awards to the winners.”

In line with the growing demand for paper packaging, the range of supplies too can be qualified as at least ample. It is easy to get lost in the jungle of all possible sorts of paper packaging. JASA’s vertical packaging machines can handle all currently available paper materials on the market, that is what JASA calls ‘JASA Paper Proof.’ With this proficiency, JASA takes the position of both market- and product leader. It also enables JASA to give independent advice on the right paper for your packaging job. To enlighten you, we have compiled a white paper giving you in-depth information on all the available paper packaging options. In case you have any questions, we would love to hear from you!

Source: Company Press Release