The new sustainable packaging is designed to help address issues of food safety and loss of flavour

Toppan’s new eco-friendly packaging. (Credit: Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.)

Toppan Printing, a Japan-based provider of integrated solutions in the fields of printing, packaging, communications, security, décor materials and electronics, has introduced new eco-friendly packaging for frozen storage of food.

The new packaging is designed to help address issues of food safety, loss of flavour, and quality corrosion during distribution and storage.

The packaging features GL BARRIER, a barrier film developed to reduce oxidation and prevent discolouration and changes in food texture for a longer period.

Toppan Printing said that the new eco-friendly packaging is capable of retaining the quality of meat, processed seafood, and other primary products that are frozen for long-term storage.

Toppan’s Living & Environment Division global business executive officer Masa Tatewaki said: “This new packaging has the potential to bring economic and environmental benefits for the food industry and wider society by maintaining food quality for longer.

“We will be expanding sales to food manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers of frozen foods and will take advantage of the technology to develop more eco-friendly products that enhance freshness retention to contribute to a safer and more sustainable society.”

New packaging available in mono-material structure

With improved environmental performance, the new packaging is available in a mono-material structure that offers reduced CO2 emissions and enhanced recyclability.

Additionally, the package allows some food products conventionally to be stored at higher temperatures of -18°C, subject to ultra-low-temperature frozen storage at -50°C or lower (F4).

In a statement, Toppan Printing said: “This change cuts storage costs by around 60%, also helping to lower CO2 emissions associated with power consumption for freezing.”

Compared to conventional materials, the Toppan’s GL BARRIER film extends the period for which quality is maintained under frozen storage for food, based on testing conducted earlier.

Last year, Toppan Printing partnered with Amcor to provide NFC tag-enabled anti-counterfeiting solution for the wine and spirits markets.