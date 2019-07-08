Japan Pulp & Paper has acquired RADMS Paper, which owns the UK-based independent paper merchant Premier Paper Group.

Image: Japan Pulp & Paper has acquired Premier Paper Group. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Premier Paper Group operates different divisions, including Premier Board, Premier Packaging, Premier Onform Reels, Premier Office Papers, Premier Web, Premier Digital, Premier Display and Premier Reelpaper.

Premier Board division offers a range of carton and graphical boards from stock, cutter reels and ex-mill. It provides a flexible service catering for orders from 100 sheets to large mill makings.

Premier Packaging supplies a range of packaging products and solutions to its customers, including custom made cartons and printed adhesive tapes.

The division also offers postal packaging solutions, printer boxes, single wall boxes, double wall boxes, corrugated book wraps, stretch film, grey mailing bags and others.

Premier Digital, which works with digital press manufacturers and paper mills, offers a range of digital products to its customers.

Premier Paper said that its existing management team will continue operations and full engage in the new phase of its development under JPP organisation.

Premier Paper managing director Dave Allen said: “Premier Paper is one of the most successful paper merchants in Europe, and for some time the board of directors has been searching for a partner that can help the Company build on our current success and achieve our full development potential.

“Our strategy of diversifying into parallel market sectors, such as display and packaging, whilst maintaining our position in the core coated and uncoated sector, will continue.

“We believe that being part of JPP will help us achieve our business growth objectives and continue to provide a wide choice of products and a first class level of service to customers across the UK.”

With around 3,900 employees, Japan Pulp and Paper operates across different sectors such as property, ICT systems, renewable energy, recycling, paper manufacturing and paper distribution.

The Japanese paper company carries out operations in North America, Central America, Asia, Middle East, Australasia and Europe.