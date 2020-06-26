The new Rydal Packaging Collection can be used for folding boxes, shopping bags and box covering applications

James Cropper has introduced new recycled paper collection for premium packaging applications. (Credit: bstad from Pixabay)

UK-based advanced materials and paper products group James Cropper has introduced a new 100% recycled paper collection for premium packaging applications.

The Rydal Packaging Collection is the new line that helps customers to meet their requirement of sustainable papers for retail packaging applications.

James Cropper’s new range is also comprised of options for 40% post-consumer waste recycled and 100% fresh fibre from forestry sources, in addition to offering 100% post-consumer waste recycled fibre.

According to the company, the recycled qualities in the collection include its CupCycling fibre sourced from used coffee cups.

Designed to deliver a natural and tactile feel, the new sustainable collection can be used for folding boxes, shopping bags and box covering applications. It helps to offer better print performance and converting characteristics.

James Cropper’s new collection comprises three shades of white and three shades of black

The new collection, which is currently available for production, includes three shades of white and three shades of black. James Cropper will provide customers within large-format sheets for sample dummies and print tests.

In addition, the company is providing an option for bespoke colours and textural finishes as part of its Tailor Made service.

James Cropper packaging lead Tricia Hartmann said: “While beauty and functionality have always been expected of luxury products, today’s consumers also insist they are environmentally and socially responsible.

“Those same high standards applied to the product itself, now also extend to the entire supply chain, including the packaging. The Rydal Packaging Collection was created to directly answer this need while safeguarding the beauty of premium paper and ensuring a variety of application possibilities for brands.”

In September 2016, James Cropper 3D Products, a UK-based unit of paper manufacturer James Cropper, introduced a new, renewable and recyclable moulded paper packaging product.

Based in the English Lake District, James Cropper provides custom-made paper products to multiple world’s major luxury brands, art galleries and designers.