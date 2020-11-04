The investment in the BOBST press comes as Nuova Erreplast intends to expand production capacity

Officials from Nuova Erreplast and BOBST. (Credit: BOBST)

Italian flexible packaging firm Nuova Erreplast has installed a 10-colour BOBST EXPERT CI flexo press to increase productivity and expand production capacity.

The press, which is fully prepared for oneECG seven-colour Extended Color Gamut printing, has been installed at Nuova Erreplast’s new 55,000m² site that also includes a fully automated 6,500 pallet warehouse.

Nuova Erreplast CEO Domenico Raccioppoli said: “After carefully considering our position and analysing market demands, we decided to partner with BOBST for our next major investment in printing technology.

“BOBST is well-known for its market-leading flexo technology and for reliability, and the EXPERT CI press has all the features in terms of productivity and process innovation that we need to meet upcoming challenges and enable us to expand.”

Capacity of BOBST EXPERT CI press



Nuova Erreplast selected the 10-colour BOBST EXPERT CI press, which is capable of processing 1300mm wide webs at a maximum production speed of 600 m/min.

The press features BOBST’s triLOCK bearing technology on the print decks to enable faster operation while eliminating manual locking, thus avoiding process inconsistency.

Additionally, the press is integrated with smartFLO inking and doctor blade chamber system for predictable and controlled results as well as the smartGPS offline fully automatic registration and impression setting for least start up waste.

BOBST said that the EXPERT CI press also features high-efficiency Full Surface Matrix (FSM) inter-colour dryer designed to save on energy while preventing issues with substrate stretching.

The BOBST EXPERT CI press, which joined Nuova Erreplast’s fleet of existing flexo presses in the converting department, also enables predictive maintenance.

BOBST Bielefeld sales director Danilo Vaskovic said: “The EXPERT CI press will help Nuova Erreplast maximise productivity through more automation, faster changeovers, less waste and full connectivity, and it will also increase their sustainability targets. It is simply a winning combination.”

In September this year, Brazilian packaging firm Gráfica Gonçalves has commissioned a BOBST folding carton line at its facility in São Paulo, to meet the increasing demand in the consumer market.