Iron Heart has purchased new Wild Goose canning line to expand its services to more markets

Image: Wild Goose provides filling systems for beer, cider, kombucha, cannabis, wine and other ready-to-drink beverages. Photo: courtesy of ainthome from Pixabay.

Iron Heart Canning has invested in Wild Goose Filling Systems’ new canning line in a bid to provide better mobile canning services to its customers.

Iron Heart Canning has purchased a 50th canning line from Wild Goose for adding to its mobile canning machines.

Wild Goose Filling Systems CEO Chris Fergen said: “Wild Goose is extremely happy to celebrate the purchase of our 50th machine sold to Iron Heart Canning. It is a testament to Iron Heart’s continued excellence in canning and their ability to help their customers build their businesses with more options for distribution.”

Wild Goose canning line will help Iron Heart to meet increasing demand from its customers, as well as expand its services to more markets.

Wild Goose and Iron Heart have developed a collaboration since 2013, which enabled Iron Heart to offer mobile canning services to over 600 companies.

Iron Heart provides cost-effective solutions for premium quality packaging of aluminium cans in smaller quantities.

Since six years, Iron Heart and Wild Goose have expanded together, with the creation of purpose-built machines for the mobile market.

At present, Iron Heart manages 23 warehouses to serve customers in 22 states across New England, the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio and the Southeast.

Iron Heart Canning CEO and founder Tyler Wille said: “Wild Goose canning systems are a critical part of our business. Their bullet-proof engineering, mobile design and flexibility allow us to provide the highest quality packaging for our customers.

“Our focus is on developing great relationships, and we strive to help our customers grow their business. Our partnership with Wild Goose gives us the ability to deliver affordable solutions for canning beer, wine, seltzers, ready-to-drink cocktails and more.”

Wild Goose supplies filling systems for beer, cider, kombucha, cannabis, wine and other ready-to-drink beverages.