The European Commission's objective is to establish labelling information that is clear and will aid consumers to choose healthy diets (Credit: Pixabay)

The Irish government has opened a public consultation, calling for views and feedback on the proposed revision of a number of food labelling issues.

Conducted by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on behalf of the Department of Health, the Food Information to Consumers – Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling, Nutrient Profiles, Origin Labelling and Date Marking consultation seeks to gather information and opinions that will inform the national position on EU food labelling reforms.

Anyone can provide an opinion to the FSAI through its online consultation, which opened on 11 February and will close on 25 March 2021.

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said: “Food labelling is an important tool that provides information for consumers.

“The plans to review and potentially revise the EU food labelling legislation may have an impact on the food industry and its product packaging.

“We are encouraging everyone who has an interest in this area to contribute to this consultation.

“The majority of food legislation in Ireland originates from the EU, so taking part and voicing opinions now is paramount to help inform the national position.”

Food labelling consultation with help establish a national position for the Irish government

The feedback from the consultation will help establish a national position for the Irish government.

This will, in turn, feed into the European Commission’s proposal to harmonise mandatory food labelling as part of its Farm to Fork Strategy under the European Green Deal.

The objective is to establish labelling information that is clear and will aid consumers to choose healthy diets.

The European Commission has already published an inception impact assessment and intends to publish a further public consultation later in the year.

Currently, EU labelling regulations provide for a high level of consumer protection in relation to food information and food labelling.

The key areas under review and where the public consultation is seeking comment include a proposal for mandatory coordinated front-of-pack nutrition labelling.

In addition to this, it’s looking to establish nutrient profiles that would ultimately reduce and restrict the use of nutrition and health claims to promote food with high fat, sugar, or salt.

The EU is also considering extending mandatory origin or provenance labelling to certain products, and revising the current rules on date marking to support a reduction in food waste.