The All Real Nutrition’s natural protein bars have been launched in compostable packaging to provide a sustainable option for consumers

The natural protein bars in Parkside’s compostable packaging (Credit: Parkside Flexibles Ltd)

Irish brand All Real Nutrition, in collaboration with packaging solutions provider Parkside, has launched a new range of natural protein bars in compostable packaging.

The move is part of the brand’s sustainability efforts. The new pack has been designed to provide a sustainable option for consumers that benefit the environment while retaining performance.

All Real Nutrition co-founder Niall Harty said: “We are delighted to announce this progression into 100% compostable packaging.

“Our collaboration with Parkside has enabled us to achieve an all-round compostable, organic and certified product, with packaging which does not compromise the overall quality of our protein bars.

“Responsible design and manufacturing are core to our business, which makes the partnership with Parkside a natural fit.”

New packaging is fully compostable within 26 weeks

The packaging is capable of fully breaking down within 26 weeks, based on the efficiency of the compost setting.

The packaging is made of Futamura-manufactured bio-based paper and metallised NatureFlex cellulose films. This material allows the packaging to fully compost and return to the soil without affecting the environment.

Parkside new business development manager Staci Bye said: “It was a huge privilege for us to be asked to collaborate with All Real Nutrition on this project.

“The values and ethos of the company fit perfectly with our Park2Nature range of compostable packaging, and it has been great working with the team to deliver this great looking solution!”

Last month, Parkside developed a high-barrier compostable pack for Homethings, a household cleaning brand.

The new pack is part of the company’s Park2Nature range of industrial and home compostable packaging solutions.