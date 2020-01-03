Ireland is preparing to implement the EU's Circular Economy Waste Package

One of the two chambers in the Houses of the Oireachtas, home to the Irish parliament (Credit: Flickr/Houses of the Oireachtas/https://www.flickr.com/photos/oireachtas/)

Ireland’s government has opened two consultations investigating how to best implement the circular economy – a concept in which items are produced with the intention of being reused.

The consultations are being conducted alongside the country’s new waste strategy, which will aim to tackle issues such as plastic, cigarette butts and fast fashion.

Currently, more than 200kg of waste packaging is generated per person every year in Ireland – higher than the average across states in the European Union (EU).

Climate action and environment minister Richard Burton said: “We must radically change our wasteful use of precious resources which damages our climate and our environment and compromises our future.

“Key targets are plastic waste, food waste, single-use habits – from fast fashion to plastic straws – poor waste separation and illegal dumping.

“We need to act now and we have identified 75 measures that can be quickly implemented.

“These include enforcing existing rules, encouraging audits and waste reduction targets, higher fees for difficult to recycle packaging and bringing commercial vehicle tyres into the successful tyre recycling scheme.

“We may also introduce mandatory brown bin collections, ban bulky waste from landfill, place costs of cigarette butt clean up on the tobacco industry and expand the items allowed in the green bin.

“Sectoral initiatives will be promoted, particularly in the food sector.

“We will ban single-use plastic plates, cutlery, straws, balloon sticks, cotton bud sticks, polystyrene cups and food containers and introduce fees on non-recyclable plastics, like on food packaging in supermarkets.

“A major study of crime in the waste sector will also be undertaken.”

Ireland due to end use of non-recyclable plastic

In addition to its circular economy consultations, the Irish government is also seeking input on other policy proposals

These include how to best crack down on illegal dumping, the improvement of labelling for recyclable goods and measures to tackle food waste.

Ireland is also seeking to incentivise the use of recycled materials in the construction industry, end the use of non-recyclable plastic and further raise awareness among individuals and businesses on how to best mange waste.

Alongside this, the government is considering making waste prevention and recycling part of the country’s school curriculum.

Burton said: “A major focus will be on poor practices in business where 70% of material dumped could be recycled but these sorts of measures will also play their part in the household sector where ambitious new targets are being set.”

He also announced the establishment of an advisory group, which will assist in the development of the policies.

It will be chaired by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and comprise representatives from non-governmental organisations, industry and regulators.