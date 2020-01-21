Employing around 150 people, RUCO Druckfarben provides industrial inks for screen, pad, gravure, flexo and dry offset printing

INX International will acquire RUCO Druckfarben for undisclosed amount. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

North American manufacturer of printing inks INX International has agreed to acquire RUCO Druckfarben, a Germany-based printing ink manufacturer, for an undisclosed sum.

RUCO Druckfarben is a medium-sized manufacturer and system provider of industrial inks for screen, pad, gravure, flexo and dry offset printing. It employs around 150 people.

The acquisition is a part of INX’s efforts to strengthen its business in a bid to better serve its customers in Central and Eastern Europe.

INX Europe president Peter Lockley said: “RUCO is an established and recognized ink supplier with considerable market experience and technical knowledge.

“Together with our global reach, product development and raw material sourcing capabilities, the new company will work to strengthen INX’s presence in Europe.”

Lockley noted that the integration will focus on combining the technologies of the two companies for the benefit of customers.

“By investing in the Eppstein site and advancing the portfolio, we want to expand RUCO Druckfarben’s leading position as a supplier to the toy, pharmaceutical and packaging industries under the ownership of INX,” Lockley further said.

INX and RUCO to expand their capacities in flexible packaging segment

Upon completion of the deal, the firms plan to jointly expand their capacities to meet the increasing demands in the area of flexible packaging. The agreement is planned to be completed by the end of the first half of 2020.

RUCO Druckfarben owner and managing director Heinz Walter Menke said: “In addition, the know-how of our employees in screen and pad printing optimally complements the portfolio of INX, which is not yet active in these areas.”

RUCO said that the deal will allow its customers to gain access to the global network and to the INX’s extensive distribution channels.

In January 2019, INX International Ink launched INXhrc natural-based inks as an alternative to traditional inks for brand owners and food packaging providers.

In addition to enhancing production efficiencies for printers and converters, the NXhrc natural-based water, solvent and conventional offset inks will help reduce regulatory risk for brand owners and printers.