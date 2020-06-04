RUCO Druckfarben supplies industrial inks for screen, pad, gravure, flexo, and dry offset printing applications

INX International has completed the acquisition of RUCO Druckfarben. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

INX International Ink has completed the acquisition of German printing ink manufacturer RUCO Druckfarben for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Eppstein, RUCO Druckfarben is a medium-sized system provider of specialised industrial inks for screen, pad, gravure, flexo, and dry offset printing applications.

The company operates a blending and warehouse facility in Wood Dale, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Established in 1857, RUCO Druckfarben employs around 150 people and maintains representatives in over 70 countries.

Moritz Hartmann, a member of the RUCO Druckfarben management team since 2015, has been selected as the managing director.

The acquisition of RUCO will allow INX to expand its capabilities to meet the increasing demands in the area of flexible packaging.

INX Europe president Peter Lockley said: “When we entered into our agreement to acquire RUCO Druckfarben five months ago, we did so knowing that the company’s reputation, market experience and the technical knowledge of its employees made it an outstanding choice.

“Going forward, our goal remains focused on enhancing INX’s presence in Europe and fortifying RUCO’s role as an industry-leading supplier to the toy, pharmaceutical and packaging industries.”

In January 2019, INX International Ink introduced INXhrc natural-based inks as an alternative to traditional inks for brand owners and food packaging providers.

Claimed to be the third-largest producer of inks in North America, INX International Ink has full-service subsidiaries in Europe and South America. The business is part of Sakata INX worldwide operations.

The company provides a complete line of ink and coating solutions technology for commercial, packaging, and digital applications.

In addition, the firm offers a full palette of digital ink systems, advanced technologies, and integrated services.