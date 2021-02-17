The specially formulated inks will support different printing and converting presses to print VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure invisible ink technology

INX International has entered into supply agreement with VerifyMe. (Credit: Nappiness from Pixabay)

INX International Ink, a provider of inks and colour management technologies, has entered into a supply agreement with technology solutions company VerifyMe.

INX has and is developing inks integrating VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure pigment that are suitable for inkjet printing.

They can be used in combination with high speed, high volume label and packaging flexo or roll-fed printing presses, as well as shrink sleeve applications, CIJ inks, UV flexo, water flexo, offset, rigid container and metal deco inks.

INX president and CEO John Hrdlick said: “We are strong believers in delivering what the market wants and needs, and there is a huge demand for brand protection and anti-counterfeiting. We look forward to working with VerifyMe’s team to bring their solutions to market.”

The specially formulated inks will allow different printing and converting presses to print VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure invisible ink technology, which consists of variable VeriPAS serialisation, track and trace technology.

The latest agreement, which is based on the strategic partnership between both firms in January 2019, allows providing existing and future inks for multiple industries that are having problem with counterfeiting and fraudulent products.

According to INX, the products consist of beverage cans and bottles and packaging for cannabis, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment, motor vehicle parts, silicon chips, weapons and ammunition and others.

VerifyMe CEO Patrick White said: “Our technology is currently available for use on the INX NW140 and NW210 UV digital inkjet presses that run INX NWUV multi-purpose inkjet inks for paper and plastic films. It will soon be available on additional industry leading industrial inkjet heads used for variable printing in the high speed label and packaging industry.”

Last month, INX International Ink introduced new GelFlex-EB gel-based inks for flexible packaging applications.