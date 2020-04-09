The packaging is usable with milk, juice and any other product that comes packaged in a carton

InventHelp has presented easy-open carton for milk, juice and others. (Credit: janjf93 from Pixabay)

“When I was a child, I remember how frustrating it was to open the milk cartons at school,” said an inventor from Clarksville, Tenn. “I thought that the carton could be designed differently so that it was easier to open.”

He developed the patent-pending EASY OPEN MILK CARTON to be very easy and safe to open. The design eliminates hassles and frustrations, and saves time and effort.

The packaging is usable with milk, juice and any other product that comes packaged in a carton.

Additionally, it is easy to use for children, elderly or individuals with arthritis and the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

Source: Company Press Release