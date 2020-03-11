The patent-pending EASY REACH EGGS eases the task of removing eggs from an egg carton

InventHelp Inventor has developed newly designed egg carton. (Credit: monicore from Pixabay)

An inventor from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, has developed the EASY REACH EGGS, a modification to the current method of packaging eggs so that they are easier to remove from the carton.

“Personal experience inspired me to develop my idea. I get frustrated when I break eggs when removing them from their carton. My invention will simplify this process,” said the inventor. The patent-pending EASY REACH EGGS eases the task of removing eggs from an egg carton. It allows an individual to have a better grip on an egg during removal, which may prevent a person from accidentally cracking an egg.

Using this packaging may prevent wastage, as well as save consumers money. In addition, it reduces messy spills and the associated cleanup time. This convenient and easy-to-use packaging is producible in various sizes and with different quantities of eggs.

Source: Company Press Release