Intervala will provide precision defect-detection cameras for select models of Tiama glass container inspection equipment

Image: Tiama provides inspection and quality control solutions for glass packaging industry. Photo: courtesy of maja7777 from Pixabay.

Intervala has secured a new contract from Tiama Americas, a subsidiary of Tiama, to provide precision defect-detection cameras for select models of Tiama modern glass container inspection equipment.

Intervala expanded its business with Tiama

Tiama, a provider of inspection and quality control solutions for the glass packaging industry, has also expanded its earlier agreement with Intervala by two years. As part of the agreement, Intervala will provide other related products and systems.

Intervala produces advanced equipment at its East Pittsburgh facility in Pennsylvania.

The Tiama cameras feature the high-speed CoaXPress (CXP) imaging interface, which helps in the detection and transmission of high-resolution evidence of hard-to-spot and low-contrast defects in glass container finishes and sidewalls.

Intervala will use its broad range of electronics manufacturing capabilities for the production of cameras for Tiama.

Under the expanded contract, Intervala will continue to produce and offer aftermarket support for other glass container inspection equipment.

Tiama inspection technology will be used by manufacturers of glass bottles, jars and vials for the detection of defects in the containers before they are supplied to the user.

Glass plant will use Tiama tools to enhance glass production process efficiency and control the glass container’s integrity by detecting defects.

Tiama IQ is an intelligent software that can be used for real-time analysis and management of plant performances. Tiama also holds the capacity to offer lifetime traceability for glass bottles.

Intervala president and CEO Teresa Huber said: “We are delighted to expand our relationship with TIAMA.

“The award of new business and extension of our manufacturing agreement are gratifying and confirm Intervala’s complete commitment to customer excellence. TIAMA is an innovative and growing global industry leader, and we are honored to serve as their valued manufacturing partner.”

Intervala manufactures precision electronic and electromechanical products for companies in industrial, medical, transportation and other technology-driven markets.

Tiama, which provides inspection and quality control solutions for the glass packaging industry, caters to customers that manufacturers of bottles, jars or vials located on the five continents.