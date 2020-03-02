IPG stated that to embrace sustainability, it is enhancing its product offering, operations and supply-chain management

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG) has announced a series of measures that are designed for a more sustainable future. Credit: BRRT/Pixabay.

Canada-based paper and plastic products manufacturer Intertape Polymer Group (IPG) has announced a series of measures that are designed for a more sustainable future.

IPG has partnered with William McDonough, co-author of Cradle to Cradle design framework

Under the initiative, the firm is collaborating with William McDonough of McDonough Innovation on strategic advising for the design, manufacture and delivery of packaging and protective solutions grounded in the cradle to cradle design framework.

The cradle to cradle certified products programme is a familiar protocol for product designers, manufacturers and brands as a passageway for manufacturing products with a positive impact on people and the planet.

McDonough is the architect of several renowned flagships of sustainable design, including the Ford Rouge truck plant in Michigan and NASA’s Sustainability Base, one of the most innovative facilities in the US federal portfolio.

He was the first chairman of the World Economic Forum’s Meta-Council on the Circular Economy (2014-2016) and presently serves on the Forum’s Global Future Council on biodiversity and the bio-economy.

IPG president and CEO Greg Yull said: “Consumers, retailers and distributors are increasingly in search of solutions that offer sustainable benefits. As an essential part of our customers’ supply-chains, IPG is taking a leading role in offering sustainable alternatives. To underscore our approach toward sustainability, we have evolved our corporate strategy to include sustainability as one of our four primary pillars.

“Our sustainable product choices include innovation with recyclable material and products that allow for resource efficiency through reduced waste.

“As examples, achieving the first Cradle to Cradle Certification for WAT and the Western Michigan University OCC Equivalency certification for our non-reinforced WAT, in each case provide our e-commerce customers evidence that these products are made for a circular economy.

“Our diverse product bundle aligns with our customers’ goals of less waste and more recyclability, product protection and convenient disposal, and is ultimately designed to delight customers and provide them a sustainable packaging alternative.”

Intertape Polymer is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of different paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialised polyolefin films, protective packaging, woven coated fabrics and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail applications.