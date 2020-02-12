Each goal includes one to three specific, measurable targets, enabling the company to track its progress throughout the decade. The targets include commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% from 2017 levels, to reduce water usage by 25% and to create innovative products that are 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable

International Paper announced its Vision 2030 goals, which demonstrate its commitment to building a better future for people, the planet and the company. Through the goals, one of the world’s leading producers of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper will advance its contributions to the circular, low-carbon economy while building on its commitments to its people and communities.

“As a global leader in the forest products industry, International Paper is uniquely positioned to drive significant progress in the circular economy,” noted Mark Sutton, chairman, and chief executive officer. “Our Vision 2030 goals demonstrate our commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

The company has committed to achieving the following goals by 2030:

Healthy & Abundant Forests: Lead forest stewardship efforts globally

Thriving People & Communities: Promote employee well-being by providing safe, caring and inclusive workplaces and strengthen the resilience of our communities

Sustainable Operations: Improve our climate impact and advance water stewardship

Renewable Solutions: Accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy through innovative fiber-based products

Each goal includes one to three specific, measurable targets, enabling the company to track its progress throughout the decade. The targets include commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% from 2017 levels, to reduce water usage by 25% and to create innovative products that are 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable.

While many of the new goals and corresponding targets solidify the company’s existing social and environmental commitments, some goals, such as accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy, will require a push toward more innovation and increased collaboration.

“Our Vision 2030 goals are designed to benefit our employees and communities, enable us to meet our customers’ demands for more sustainable products and further improve our environmental footprint,” said Sophie Beckham, the company’s newly appointed chief sustainability officer. “Collaboration throughout our entire value chain – from customers and suppliers to non-governmental organizations – will be crucial to achieving these ambitious goals.”

The goals support the company’s vision of being among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world and align with the global priorities of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Source: Company Press Release