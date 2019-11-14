High quality output and color consistency of the OnsetX3 allows for repeat jobs and increasing the bottom-line.

Image: International Label buys Inca OnsetX3 from Fujifilm to increase the wide format revenue. Photo: courtesy of Fujifilm, Inc.

International Label & Printing Company has been an innovative leader in the industry, and attributes many of its successes to the Inca OnsetX3 with three-quarter automation, outputting a wide spectrum of point-of-purchase graphics for well-known retail clients.

Based near Chicago in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, International Label’s wide format division has ‘exploded’ with growth and ‘turned the place upside down’ according to Mark Turk, president and CEO. High quality output and impressive color consistency of the OnsetX3 allows for repeat jobs and increasing the bottom-line. Pictured, Mark Turk, left, president and CEO, and Alvin Page, inkjet press operator, alongside the Inca OnsetX3 with three-quarter automation at International Label.

Celebrating 90 years in 2019, International Label has been named a ‘company to watch’ and its hallways are lined with numerous industry accolades. The client line-up includes wholesale groups, food processors, craft beer distributors, wineries, and a global chain with responsibility for nearly 600 of their U.S. stores.

Prior to installing the OnsetX3, outsourcing was a common occurrence at International Label, equating to lost revenue and profits.

“Customer demand dictated wide format,” says Turk. “We are managing an ever-increasing workload of variable signage for the retail sector, and turnarounds are easily one day. Our customer’s refer to us as ‘very accommodating’ thanks to the OnsetX3.”

Capable of printing upwards of 9,600 square feet per hour (180 beds/hour), the OnsetX3 UV flatbed inkjet printer features three CMYK ink channels plus the choice of white or orange. The OnsetX3 sits at the pinnacle of productivity. With this innovative inkjet solution, print service providers can confidently print long runs of high-quality output with superb consistency and reliability.

“Many of our clients have a variety of SKUs and product variations; the throughput of the OnsetX3 is beyond belief with amazing results,” says Turk. “With the OnsetX3 we are able to provide quick turnarounds. We have discovered if you don’t have the speed and the quality, you are not going to be much of a factor in this industry.”

International Label utilizes a variety of substrates with the OnsetX3 including corrugated boards, PVC boards, and styrene.

“We’ve opened new doors for our clients due to the OnsetX3, allowing them to enter new vertic als, which provides us new business opportunities,” adds Tony Dardano, executive vice president, sales & marketing, International Label. “The output of the OnsetX3 is amazing on any substrate we’ve used thus far.”

Source: Company Press Release