Inteplast Group’s AmTopp division is set to expand stretch film manufacturing capacity at the newly acquired facility in Remington, Indiana, US.

Image: Inteplast will expand stretch film capacity at Indiana facility. Photo: courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

The expansion will enable Inteplast to add 60 million pounds to its Inteplast’s current 385 million pound capacity across its other locations in Lolita and Houston of Texas, Charlotte of North Carolina as well as Phoenix of Arizona.

The new Midwest location of AmTopp is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2020 with employees between 60 and 70.

At present, the company is hiring 20 people to work at the 350,000ft² facility, which will temporarily run as a warehouse and a pre-stretch film production facility.

AmTopp will invest an additional $20m (£15.8m) to purchase new and advanced cast film equipment for the facility.

The complete stretch film product lines, including machine wraps, hand films, and pre-stretch films, will be produced in Remington.

Inteplast said that the expansion is part of a long-term strategy for AmTopp to continue its merit in the stretch film business by providing the market and its customers with most technologically advanced products and quality services.

AmTopp division president Homer Hsieh said: “We have always been grateful for our customers’ continued support and the market’s acceptance of our stretch film products. As we work constantly to refine our products and services, these investments demonstrate our commitment to our customers and the stretch film market.”

Founded in 1991, Inteplast Group is an integrated plastics manufacturer that serves diverse markets, including healthcare, foodservice, packaging, building products, grocery, retail, sanitation, industrial, and graphic arts industries.

Inteplast produces BOPP films that can be used in different application such as flexible packaging and labelling, as well as tapes and industrial products. Its stretch films comprise of machine films and hand films.

The company also manufactures corrugated board products, which can be used in graphic arts, automotive and packaging applications.

The foodservice products produced by Inteplast include ploy bags, roll bags, film wraps, aluminium foil and gloves.