Austrian label printer and converter INSIGNIS has received FINAT Label Award in the category “Label Printing Processes – Combination Printing”.

Image: The winning “Frizzante” label was produced by the Austrian label print shop INSIGNIS for the local winery “Weingut PayerPayer” and was printed and converted at the hybrid press Gallus Labelfire. Photo: courtesy of INSIGNIS.

The winning “Frizzante” label was produced for the local winery “Weingut PayerPayer” and was printed and converted at the hybrid press Gallus Labelfire.

Having taken part at the FINAT label competition for the first time this label was selected because of the asthetic effect emphasized through the state-of the art printing and embellishing processes used for this high-value product.

The finished label shows the character and values of the local winery the very best. As Insignis is awarded in the demanded combination printing category the jury acknowledges the great result received through a range of printing and converting processes.

The awarded self-adhesive label was printed on the Gallus Labelfire, a hybrid press which enables to produce easily in one pass – from substrate to finished product. First of all the cold foil “Micro Glitter Silver” was applied in a color gradient from 0% to 100%.

Then it was the digitally printed process in 7c in the Heidelberg Digital Print Unit (DPU) before the varnishing in the flexo printing unit took place. Here the soft touch lacquer was applied all over. Afterwards partial relief lacquer was applied digitally again in the Digital Embellishment Unit (DEU) which is included on the Gallus Labelfire at the INSIGNIS production plant. The resulting gloss and lightning effects are not achievable with common printing technologies

For a perfect print image and the special combination of the individual finishing steps a professional preparation in the litho is necessary. Thus, the sujet of vine leafes was converted into a negative and the structures for the DEU varnish done partially.

“Our strength is the perfect match of creativity and innovation as well as of design and technology“, INSIGNIS Managing Director Erwin Pudek summarises.

Source: Company Press Release