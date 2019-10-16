The acquisition forms part of Inovar’s plan for growth, both organically and through acquisitions in partnership with business owners and management

Image: Inovar Packaging is headquartered in the US. Photo: courtesy of Inovar Packaging Group.

US-based flexographic and digital printing firm Inovar Packaging Group has closed the acquisition of US-based Flexo-Graphics for an undisclosed sum.

Inovar, a portfolio company of AEA Investors, said that the deal marks its first platform company in the Midwest Region of the US.

The firm already has manufacturing footprint in the New England Region in Massachusetts, the Southwest Region in Texas and the Southeast Region in Florida.

The acquisition forms part of Inovar’s strategic growth plan

Inovar Packaging executive chairman Jeff Brezek said: “We are thrilled to have Flexo-Graphics join the Inovar family.

“For more than two decades, Tim and Mike McDonough have built a highly innovative consumer and industrial label business with a very strong customer-focused culture. They are a great addition to the Inovar platform.”

The acquisition is a part of Inovar’s strategic plan for growth, both organically and through acquisitions in partnership with business owners and management.

Flexo-Graphics owners Tim McDonough and Mike McDonough said in a joint statement: “The Inovar team brings the much-needed scale to allow us to continue to build our market-leading position and achieve our future growth objectives through advancements in technology and additional product offerings for our valued customer base.”

Inovar president Todd Tubbs said: “We understand the complex and ever-changing needs of growing consumer and industrial products companies and therefore we are committed to increasing our value-added offering and expanding our geographic reach to meet those needs.”

In 2018, Inovar has acquired Topp Labels, a US-based custom manufacturer of pressure sensitive prime labels and flexible packaging products.

Commenting on the deal, Inovar CEO John Attayek said: “Topp Labels provides an excellent tuck-in acquisition for our Florida platform in Fort Lauderdale that mirrors our core competencies in high-end flexographic and digital prime label and flexible packaging solutions.”

Inovar Packaging is a speciality converter of prime labels, shrink sleeves and flexible packaging solutions.

It serves customers within a diverse set of end markets, including health and personal care, sports nutrition/nutraceuticals, industrial products, pet food and supplies, and food and beverage, among others.