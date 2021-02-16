The research project intends to further develop and improve RT7000 machine, which converts waste plastics into recycled feedstock

Recycling Technologies’ RT7000 machine enables to convert waste plastics into recycled feedstock called Plaxx. (Credit: Ben Kerckx from Pixabay)

Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), has announced its support for a £1.2m project, which will help further develop chemical recycling technology in the UK.

The project, which secured support under Innovate UK’s Smart ‘open grant funding programme’, is led by Cranfield University, Recycling Technologies, and Birmingham and Surrey Universities.

The research project intends to further develop and improve Recycling Technologies’ RT7000 machine, which helps to convert waste plastics into recycled feedstock called Plaxx that is suitable to produce new plastic.

An online monitoring system will be developed by the partnership to forecast and control Plaxx quality based on input composition and process conditions.

The collaboration will help reduce running costs and enhance the efficiency of the RT7000, as well as boost the development of commercial chemical recycling to avoid the incineration, burying or exporting residual plastic waste.

Cranfield, Birmingham and Surrey Universities have been individually coordinating with Recycling Technologies on its advanced technology.

In addition, the project will help combine their expertise and skills to advance a solution to minimise plastic waste and boost sustainable efforts.

Recycling Technologies technical director Marvine Besong said: “Recycling Technologies is delighted to have received this grant from Innovate UK’s far-sighted Smart programme to invest in the best game-changing and commercially viable and innovative disruptive ideas.

“Our collaboration with these leading UK universities with a long track record of successful engineering research and development will fast-track our mission to accelerate the evolution of waste plastic into a more sustainable material.”

In October last year, Recycling Technologies, Neste and Unilever have entered into a collaboration to assess and validate systems for chemical recycling of waste plastics.