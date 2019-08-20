The partnership with Plastic Pollution Solutions underscores Innersense Organic Beauty's long-standing commitment to sustainability

Image: Innersense Organic Beauty product assortment. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Innersense Organic Beauty.

Hair care brand Innersense Organic Beauty has collaborated with Plastic Pollution Solutions to provide sustainable packaging alternatives for its organic hair care products.

The partnership will involve in the research, testing and implementation of innovative packaging strategies for organic hair care brand.

The move is part of Innersense Organic Beauty’s efforts to minimise its global environmental impact.

Focus of Innersense Organic Beauty on sustainable packaging

Innersense Organic Beauty founder Greg Starkman said: “Our line is already packaged in recyclable plastic, but we want to take it a step further as we expand globally.

“As a leader in this space, it’s not only our duty to ensure our packaging is as sustainable as the ingredients within, but we feel we should be a sustainability trailblazer as well.”

Innersense, which is a certified Bay Area Green Business, Made Safe and Think Dirty verified brand, already uses green/recycled packaging options for its products.

Innersense is focusing on finding more viable packaging alternatives for its products, as they are formulated with certified organic ingredients and supplied consumers, salons, stylists and green beauty retailers across the globe.

Plastic Pollution Solutions assists organisations in the assessment of their environmental impact, as well as explore and implement innovative solutions to minimise single-use plastic footprints.

Plastic Pollution Solutions managing principal Lia Colabello said: “We are excited to partner with Innersense Organic Beauty on this heartfelt journey. The search for an alternative to their current packaging will require an innovative approach.

“The team at Innersense Organic Beauty is committed and passionate about this initiative, and we are all eager to embark on this project.”

Based in Charleston of South Carolina, Plastic Pollution Solutions works with brands from different industries ranging from eyewear and personal care products to entertainment and attractions.

Starkman established Innersense Organic Beauty to provide clean, pure and toxin-free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers.

In June this year, John Lewis, in partnership with TerraCycle, launched a trial for recycling beauty products.