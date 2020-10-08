The new packaging includes an updated logo, easier to read bottles and a colour-coded bar system to distinguish the products in each line

Innersense Organic Beauty introduces its products in new packaging. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Innersense Organic Beauty.)

Innersense Organic Beauty, a clean hair care brand, has strengthened its commitment to sustainability with the launch of new packaging.

The company has also announced its plans to transit most of the portfolio of its hair care products to bottles made from 100% PCR (post-consumer recycled) materials by the first quarter of 2021.

The new packaging includes an updated logo, easier to read bottles and a colour-coded bar system, which will help the customers to distinguish the products in each line.

Innersense Organic Beauty founder Greg Starkman said: “Our refreshed packaging begins our transition into more circular packaging options such as refillables and other sustainable alternatives. Hair care poses unique packaging challenges as opposed to skincare or makeup.

“Hair care packaging is larger in size, heavier in weight, and typically sits in our showers, so the bottles have to be functional and safe in a wet environment.

“PCR plastic is the most natural next step for our packaging. By purchasing PCR, we are doing our part to spur demand for recycled materials, which we hope will have ripple effects toward improving the domestic recycling market.”

Innersense Organic Beauty partnered with Plastic Bank to clean up its plastic output

The company said that the new packaging contributes to its Mission in Action, a strategy that was introduced three years ago to become “plastic proactive.”

This year, Innersense Organic has committed to clean up the equivalent of the last five years of its plastic output with the help of Plastic Bank, a social enterprise committed to stopping ocean plastic.

It has also committed to removing approximately 150% of its annual plastic output.