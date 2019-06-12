Probiotic firm inner-ēco has unveiled a new packaging for Probiotic Coconut Water line, as part of its efforts to connect with younger consumers.

Image: Probiotic Pioneer inner-ēco Launches Fresh New Look. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / inner-ēco.

Designed to appeal to the health-conscious community, the new logo and package is said to boast a modern look with the same better probiotics for consumers.

The refreshed look is believed to inspire customers, including new and loyal, to support their mission of helping people trapped in situations of injustice and despair, inner-ēco said in a statement.

The probiotic firm also noted that it is now providing the outside a chance to sparkle with ten years of perfection inside the packaging.

inner-ēco co-founder and CEO Barb Vogel said: “Consumers have embraced inner-ēco since its inception because our products are so effective and high quality.

“We are excited to share our refreshed look, which mimics inner-ēco’s mantra: a serious probiotic with a bubbly personality!”

The firm’s line of products, including probiotic coconut water and frozen smoothie packs, also provide a dairy-free option.

inner-ēco, which contains beneficial kefir cultures, is available in three flavors such as original unsweetened, blueberry/blackberry, and mango/pineapple.

The probiotic firm also offers young green coconut frozen smoothie pack, which can be used in sauces, baked goods, smoothies, drinks and dressings. inner-ēco products are available in Sprouts and Whole Foods stores across the US.

According to the company, each bottle of the probiotic coconut water has 30 servings and the cost averages to $0.65 cents a day.

inner-ēco was established in 2008 by two elementary school teachers Niki Price and Barb Vogel. Its green coconuts for each batch are hand cracked on site at the headquarters in Denver, Colorado, US.

inner-ēco’s coconut frozen smoothie products are made with organic fruit ingredients and coconut puree, and its probiotic in smoothies are FDA-approved for infants, children and adults.

In addition, inner-ēco’s coconut water is not heated, treated, frozen or processed, and each of its dairy-free products are made with minimal ingredients and no added sugar.