InForm Etiketten has selected Xeikon CX3 label press to offer a sustainable and environmentally responsible approach to production

Image: InForm Etiketten has invested in Xeikon CX3 label press. Photo: courtesy of Xeikon.

German label printer InForm Etiketten has invested in Xeikon CX3 label press to boost its production capabilities.

The company has selected Xeikon digital printing system to increase its production capacity, in addition to providing a sustainable and environmentally responsible approach to production.

Xeikon CX3 label press provides full rotary printing and variable repeat

With top speed of 30m/minute, the Xeikon CX3 label press offers substrate widths up to 330mm or 13 inches, as well as full rotary printing and variable repeat.

The German company already installed Xeikon 3300 label press, which can be used for prime label applications and heat transfer label applications. With food-safe toners, the Xeikon CX3 label press can also print on common flexo materials.

The company has currently preferred toner-based digital print over inkjet-based solution due to the delivery of printed image that is closer to offset.

Dry toner can be used on different materials that help to avoid the use of pre-treated substrates in inkjet printing.

The short set-up times facilitates label printer to meet the demand for short and personalised runs in an economically viable manner.

Established in 1991, InForm Etiketten has expertise in the production of sticky and self-adhesive labels for the food and chemical industries, as well as for wines and spirits.

InForm Etiketten uses a range of equipment, including offset, book and digital print, as every printing technology is not suitable for all types of labels.

InForm Etiketten chief operating officer Dr Benjamin Rüdt von Collenberg said: “Digital print is in a league of its own, enabling runs as short as a single unit as well as serial codes, numbering, the addition of addresses and low set-up costs. Today, it also allows high gradients – provided you have a state-of-the-art toner printer.

“Every industry has its own specifications, which play a vital role in the design and production of high-quality labels and which we adapt to individually. The chemical industry places great emphasis on resistance and adhesive characteristics, whereas the food sector focuses on migration, conformity, sustainability and high image quality.”

