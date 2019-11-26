The partnership will produce high-specification polymers with up to 50% or more post-consumer recycled content

Image: Ineos and Viridor have collaborated to provide hybrid plastics range to the European customers. Photo: courtesy of Viridor.

Ineos has collaborated with Viridor to provide a new hybrid plastics range for the customers in Europe.

As part of a world-leading project, the partnership will produce a range of high-specification polymers with up to 50% or over post-consumer recycled content.

Viridor managing director Phil Piddington said: “The partnership reflects Viridor’s emphasis on working with consumer brands and plastics companies to significantly contribute to the creation of new circular market for plastics.”

Viridor’s £65m facility will supply the recovered polymer to Ineos

Viridor’s new £65m post-consumer polymers recycling plant will supply the recovered polymer to Ineos.

Situated at the Avonmouth Resource Recovery Centre near Bristol, the plant is claimed to be the UK’s largest multi-polymer recycling and reprocessing facility.

The recycling plant is supported by Viridor’s £252m energy recovery plant, which places non-recyclable waste to work to generate electricity and heat

Viridor is applying advanced technologies to sort, clean and recycle the multiple post-consumer plastics to the highest standards achievable with recycled plastics.

The company uses its deep material science expertise to enhance and create the properties of the new hybrid polymers to meet the requirements of the customers.

Since the third quarter of this year, Ineos has been providing a range of polyolefins that include up to 50% recycled content without compromising on performance.

Ineos Olefins & Polymers CEO Rob Ingram said: “Plastic is a valuable resource. So much so that we want to encourage the increasing collection and recycling of plastic materials after their initial use.

“Our commitment to take material from this project helps to support investment in a new, state-of-the-art recycling facility. Using our polymer expertise, we will engineer a new range of polymers to incorporate high levels of recycled plastics.”

Recently, Viridor has agreed to supply recycled plastic to consumer goods company Unilever. Under the five-year agreement with Unilever, Viridor will supply recycled plastic from its Avonmouth Resource Recovery Centre.